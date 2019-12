(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Russia's aerospace forces will receive large-scale deliveries of Su-57 fighter jets starting from 2020, Russia's Rostec State Corporation CEO Sergey Chemezov said Thursday.

"In 2020, we have a lot of work ahead ... the first large-scale deliveries of Su-57 fighter jets to [Russia's aerospace forces] will take place," Chemezov said.