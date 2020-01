Russia's agricultural products export exceeded $25 billion in 2019, according to preliminary estimates, Deputy Agriculture Minister Sergey Levin said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Russia's agricultural products export exceeded $25 billion in 2019, according to preliminary estimates, Deputy Agriculture Minister Sergey Levin said on Friday.

"Boosting the level of agro-industrial export remains a key strategic task.

According to the preliminary estimate, last year's export exceeded $25 billion," Levin told reporters at the Green Week exhibition in Berlin.

Russia exports agricultural products to around 160 countries, he added.

Russia's agricultural products export amounted to $24.9 billion in 2018, seeing a 20.2 percent year-on-year increase.