MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russia's agriculture export reached an all-time high of $30 billion last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his traditional live Q&A session dubbed "Direct Line with Vladimir Putin" on Wednesday.

"I must say that ...

first of all, we are proud of the results of agricultural workers. I have already said that even in terms of export they have outstanding results," Putin said.

"We export a lot, by the way, last year, the [Russian] agricultural sector earned a record $30 billion on export, over $30 billion, that has never happened before," Putin emphasized.