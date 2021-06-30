UrduPoint.com
Russia's Agricultural Export Totaled Record-High Of $30 Billion In 2020 - Putin

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 03:20 PM

Russia's Agricultural Export Totaled Record-High of $30 Billion in 2020 - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russia's agriculture export reached an all-time high of $30 billion last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his traditional live Q&A session dubbed "Direct Line with Vladimir Putin" on Wednesday.

"I must say that ...

first of all, we are proud of the results of agricultural workers. I have already said that even in terms of export they have outstanding results," Putin said.

"We export a lot, by the way, last year, the [Russian] agricultural sector earned a record $30 billion on export, over $30 billion, that has never happened before," Putin emphasized.

