MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Russia has increased its agricultural exports to friendly countries by 26% in 2022 compared to the previous year, a senior official at the Russian Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday.

"This year is marked not only by the transformation of the food structure of exports, but also by the changing geography of supplies. Exports to friendly countries have increased due to well-known reasons. They have grown by 26% compared to last year, with the share of friendly states in total exports reaching 81%," Dmitry Krasnov said during a virtual meeting of Russia's leading agricultural experts and manufacturers.

The official noted that Russia managed to successfully redirect its exports to other markets in response to the sanctions imposed by the West, shifting its focus on such countries as China, Turkey and Kazakhstan.

"As a result, exports to Turkey have increased by 23%, to China by 38%, to Kazakhstan by 30%," Krasnov said.

According to Krasnov, as of November 27, Russian supplies of agricultural products to these three countries totaled $4.6 billion, $4.35 billion and $2.4 billion. respectively.