UrduPoint.com

Russia's Aid To Donbas Does Not Violate Minsk Accords, As Kiev Claims - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 09:22 PM

Russia's Aid to Donbas Does Not Violate Minsk Accords, as Kiev Claims - Foreign Ministry

Russia's assistance to Donbass is not a violation of the Minsk agreements, as stated in Kiev, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Russia's assistance to Donbass is not a violation of the Minsk agreements, as stated in Kiev, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said earlier that the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the provision of humanitarian support to the self-proclaimed republics of Donbas contradicted the Minsk agreements.

Kuleba noted that he expected France and Germany to condemn Russia's actions.

"Apparently, Kiev did not even bother to read it, they immediately accused Moscow of violating the Minsk agreements. I would like to remind you that in accordance with paragraph 11 of the Minsk complex of measures, Donbas, as part of the implementation of legislation on special status, has the right to conduct cross-border cooperation with Russian regions," Zakharova said at a briefing, commenting on Kuleba's statement.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia France Germany Minsk Vladimir Putin Kiev

Recent Stories

UAE’s hosting of COP28, a historic opportunity f ..

UAE’s hosting of COP28, a historic opportunity for global energy sector: OPEC ..

26 minutes ago
 CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to solve public complai ..

CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to solve public complaints

3 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 4 more lives, infects 268 others i ..

COVID-19 claims 4 more lives, infects 268 others in Sindh

3 minutes ago
 Around 593,724 children get Anti-Measles/Rubella v ..

Around 593,724 children get Anti-Measles/Rubella vaccines in district

4 minutes ago
 Death toll rises to five in Sudan anti-coup protes ..

Death toll rises to five in Sudan anti-coup protest: medics

4 minutes ago
 State Dept. Employees Report Mental Health Issues ..

State Dept. Employees Report Mental Health Issues Due to Afghanistan Evacuation ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.