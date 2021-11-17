Russia's assistance to Donbass is not a violation of the Minsk agreements, as stated in Kiev, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said earlier that the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the provision of humanitarian support to the self-proclaimed republics of Donbas contradicted the Minsk agreements.

Kuleba noted that he expected France and Germany to condemn Russia's actions.

"Apparently, Kiev did not even bother to read it, they immediately accused Moscow of violating the Minsk agreements. I would like to remind you that in accordance with paragraph 11 of the Minsk complex of measures, Donbas, as part of the implementation of legislation on special status, has the right to conduct cross-border cooperation with Russian regions," Zakharova said at a briefing, commenting on Kuleba's statement.