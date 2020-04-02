UrduPoint.com
Russia's Aid To Italy To Combat COVID-19 Humanitarian In Nature, Not Political - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 06:35 PM

Russian assistance to Italy in the fight against coronavirus is humanitarian in nature and is not linked to the political agenda, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Russian assistance to Italy in the fight against coronavirus is humanitarian in nature and is not linked to the political agenda, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"As you know, the assistance provided by the Russia to the Italians in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus infection is humanitarian in nature and has no link to the political agenda," Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to the spokeswoman, the fact Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio arrived to the airport to meet the first aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces with medical equipment, proves that the Italian government was grateful to Russia for this move. The Russian Foreign Ministry has received thousands of gratitude messages from the Italians for this assistance, she added.

Following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in March, the Russian military has sent 15 aircraft and dozens of specialists to Italy, the European nation most affected by COVID-19, along with disinfection and diagnostic equipment. Conte thanked Putin for the medical supplies in a telephone conversation on March 21, and the Italian foreign minister personally came to meet the aircraft and express gratitude to Russia. The sentiment was echoed by the Italian ambassador to Moscow, a representative of the General Staff of the Italian armed forces and many other officials.

