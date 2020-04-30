(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Russia's assistance to other countries in the context of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic is an exclusively humanitarian issue and pragmatic approach, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the RTVI broadcaster in an interview.

"This is an absolutely humanitarian issue and pragmatic approach. After all, when a country needs help, it signals this, it is absolutely normal," Peskov said.