Russia's Air Defense Missiles Production Compares To Global Output Outside Russia - Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2023 | 11:35 PM

The production of air defense missiles in Russia is comparable to production volumes elsewhere globally, they are modern and reliable, and the system itself is working properly, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) The production of air defense missiles in Russia is comparable to production volumes elsewhere globally, they are modern and reliable, and the system itself is working properly, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The fact that the United States produces, say, Patriot missiles � our country produces three times as much of such missiles. Even more than three times.

And as for air defense missiles in general, for various purposes, Russian production is comparable to the entire global production. Among other things, the systems themselves are modern and reliable. Nevertheless, of course, everything happens, but in general, the system works properly," Putin said at a meeting with the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Practical combat work shows that Russian air defense is one of the world's best, Putin added.

