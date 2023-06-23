(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The Russian air defense systems shot down a drone in the skies over the city of Kursk overnight, Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit said early on Friday.

"Our air defense system has shot down a drone over Kursk. I thank the military for their work!" Starovoit said on Telegram and urged citizens to stay away from the drone's debris and contact emergency services if these are found.