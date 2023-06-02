UrduPoint.com

Russia's Air Defenses Down Few Ukraine's Drones Near City Of Kursk - Governor

Published June 02, 2023 | 03:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Several Ukrainian drones were shot down by air defense systems near Russia's city of Kursk overnight, Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit said early on Friday.

"This night near Kursk, the air defense system shot down several Ukrainian drones," Starovoit said on Telegram, urging residents to remain calm as the city was under the "reliable protection" of the Russian military.

The governor did not provide any information on casualties or material damage.

