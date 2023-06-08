(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Russian air defense systems shot down two "air targets" over the city of Belgorod overnight, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Thursday.

"Our air defense system was triggered by two air targets over Belgorod.

The consequences on the ground are being clarified by the operational services," Gladkov said on Telegram.

Russia's Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine regularly comes under Ukrainian shelling, with the Shebekinsky and Grayvoronsky districts having been shelled the most. A terrorist threat level has been in effect in the region since April 11, 2022.