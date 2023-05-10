(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The Russian air defenses on Wednesday morning shot down a drone over the village of Tolmachevo in the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, the region's governor, said.

"In the early morning, air defense forces shot down an enemy drone near Kursk. The wreckage fell in the village of Tolmachevo. No one was injured," Starovoit said on Telegram,

He added that a gas pipeline and the facade of a house were damaged as a result.