Russia's Air Defenses Shoot Down Two Combat Drones Trying To Reach Moscow - Mayor Sobyanin

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 05:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) Russian air defense systems have shot down two combat drones that were trying to reach Moscow, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said early on Wednesday.

"There was an attempt to fly two combat drones into the city.

Both were shot down by air defenses. One near Domodedovo (town in the south of Moscow), and the other one near the (Moscow-) Minsk highway," Sobyanin said on Telegram.

The mayor said there was no immediate information about casualties from falling debris, adding that emergency services were working at the site.

