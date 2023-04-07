Close
Russia's Air Force Hits Positions Of Odesa Sea Guard In Kherson Region - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2023 | 07:30 AM

Russia's Air Force Hits Positions of Odesa Sea Guard in Kherson Region - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The Russian Air Force has hit the positions of the Odesa Sea Guard, which had been redeployed to the Kherson region, the enemy has lost 50 people, Andrei Rulev, the head of the press center of the Dnepr grouping, has told Sputnik.

"In the Kherson direction, operational and tactical aviation of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation struck a temporary deployment position of the Odesa detachment of the Sea Guard near the village of Veletenske. The enemy suffered irrecoverable losses in manpower of about 50 people," he said.

He added that two mortar units of the Ukrainian military have also been destroyed near the villages of Berehove and Nikolskoye in the region.

More Stories From World

