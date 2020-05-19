UrduPoint.com
Russia's Air Transport Agency Says Will Give Over $108Mln In Subsidies To Aeroflot Group

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Alexander Neradko, the head of Russia's Federal aviation agency Rosaviatsiya, on Monday signed orders on providing 7.89 billion rubles ($108.5 million) in financial assistance to three subsidiary airlines of Aeroflot Group, the Russian flag carrier airline, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency told Sputnik.

"As of May 18, we have concluded reviewing the package of documents from three Aeroflot Group companies. First Deputy Transport Minister and Head of Rosaviatsiya Alexander Neradko signed today orders on providing subsidies from the federal budget to the Aeroflot Group airlines for partial compensation of losses.

The total sum of the subsidies, provided to PJSC Aeroflot, Rossiya Airlines JSC, and Aurora Airlines JSC is 7.89 billion rubles," the agency said.

Six other airlines have submitted their paperwork as well, Rosaviatsiya added.

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages across the globe, many countries have shut down their borders and imposed quarantine measures to prevent the disease from spreading, sharply decreasing the air traffic as a result.

