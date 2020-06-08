UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Air Transport Agency Studies Options To Resume International Flights - Source

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 01:21 PM

Russia's Air Transport Agency Studies Options to Resume International Flights - Source

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) is studying options of resuming international flights, currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, a source in the aviation industry told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) is studying options of resuming international flights, currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, a source in the aviation industry told Sputnik on Monday.

Russia's regular and charter travel with foreign countries has been suspended since March 27, with an exception for evacuation, humanitarian, cargo, sanitary and some other flights.

"Rosaviatsiya is exploring options for resuming international air travel," the source said.

