MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) is studying options of resuming international flights, currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, a source in the aviation industry told Sputnik on Monday.

Russia's regular and charter travel with foreign countries has been suspended since March 27, with an exception for evacuation, humanitarian, cargo, sanitary and some other flights.

"Rosaviatsiya is exploring options for resuming international air travel," the source said.