MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Units of the Russian airborne forces has taken full control over the Chernobyl nuclear power plant (ChNPP) in northern Ukraine, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.

"Yesterday, on February 24, 2022, the Chernobyl NPP was taken under control of the Russian airborne units," Konashenkov told reporters.

The spokesman said that the Russian troops and the Ukrainian soldiers of the NPP guard battalion reached an agreement to jointly secure the power units and the sarcophagus of the plant.

"Joint actions of the Russian paratroopers and Ukrainian soldiers of the NPP guard battalion are the guarantee that nationalist formations or other terrorist organizations will not be able to take advantage of the current situation in the country to organize a nuclear provocation," Konashenkov said.

He added that the radioactive background in the area was normal and the NPP personnel continued to run the NPP facilities in the routine mode and monitor the radioactive situation.