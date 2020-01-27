UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Aircraft Returns To Khabarovsk After Receiving Bomb Threat - Airport

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 12:24 PM

Russia's Aircraft Returns to Khabarovsk After Receiving Bomb Threat - Airport

An aircraft of Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot, which left Russia's Khabarovsk earlier in the day and was due to fly to Moscow, is now returning to the departure airport after receiving a bomb threat, a representative of the airport told Sputnik

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) An aircraft of Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot, which left Russia's Khabarovsk earlier in the day and was due to fly to Moscow, is now returning to the departure airport after receiving a bomb threat, a representative of the airport told Sputnik.

"Flight 1713 left Khabarovsk on Monday afternoon. Already after the lift-off, information about a threat was received. The crew decided to return. All the emergency services are placed on alert. There are 262 passengers and 10 crew members on board," the representative said.

He specified that the crew had received a message about a possible bomb threat.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Alert Khabarovsk All Airport

Recent Stories

AWST 2020 discussion to highlight Arab media’s r ..

11 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Expresses Profound Sorrow an ..

12 minutes ago

OIC participates in the "African Scholars Conferen ..

12 minutes ago

Dr Kamran Afzal likely to be appointed new IG Sin ..

1 minute ago

5th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tourname ..

15 minutes ago

The best performances from the 2020 Grammys

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.