KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) An aircraft of Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot, which left Russia's Khabarovsk earlier in the day and was due to fly to Moscow, is now returning to the departure airport after receiving a bomb threat, a representative of the airport told Sputnik.

"Flight 1713 left Khabarovsk on Monday afternoon. Already after the lift-off, information about a threat was received. The crew decided to return. All the emergency services are placed on alert. There are 262 passengers and 10 crew members on board," the representative said.

He specified that the crew had received a message about a possible bomb threat.