MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) An aircraft of Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot, which left Russia's Khabarovsk earlier in the day and was due to fly to Moscow, has retuned to the departure airport after receiving a bomb threat, an emergency services official told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, an Aeroflot representative told Sputnik that the plane had turned around due to receiving the threat.

"The plane has landed safely in Khabarovsk, no one was injured. Security services have already started to examine the aircraft [for a bomb]," the official said.