UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Aircraft Successfully Returns To Departure Airport After Receiving Bomb Threat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 01:05 PM

Russia's Aircraft Successfully Returns to Departure Airport After Receiving Bomb Threat

An aircraft of Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot, which left Russia's Khabarovsk earlier in the day and was due to fly to Moscow, has retuned to the departure airport after receiving a bomb threat, an emergency services official told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) An aircraft of Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot, which left Russia's Khabarovsk earlier in the day and was due to fly to Moscow, has retuned to the departure airport after receiving a bomb threat, an emergency services official told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, an Aeroflot representative told Sputnik that the plane had turned around due to receiving the threat.

"The plane has landed safely in Khabarovsk, no one was injured. Security services have already started to examine the aircraft [for a bomb]," the official said.

Related Topics

Injured Moscow Russia Khabarovsk Airport

Recent Stories

Salvini's League loses bid to topple Italy govt in ..

24 seconds ago

Navratilova, McEnroe blast 'homophobic' Court ahea ..

43 seconds ago

Middle standard exams to start by Feb.4

45 seconds ago

Cold, partly cloudy weather predicted for KP

46 seconds ago

S. Korea to hold emergency meetings on economic im ..

6 minutes ago

TAQA Morocco extends contract of Jorf Lasfar power ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.