Russia's Akademik Cherskiy Lays Section Of Nord Stream 2 String In German Waters- Operator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Russia's Akademik Cherskiy vessel left the waters of Denmark, where it was engaged in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe, and will now lay a 2.6-kilometer (1.6-mile) section of the second string of the pipeline in the exclusive economic zone of Germany, project operator Nord Stream 2 AG told Sputnik on Monday.

According to the data of the global vessel positioning system MarineTraffic, Akademik Cherskiy left the waters of Denmark on the night into Monday.

The vessel is now in German waters, while Fortuna pile-layer remains in Danish waters.

"The pipe-laying vessel Akademik Cherskiy will lay a 2.6-kilometer section of the second string of the pipeline in the exclusive economic zone of Germany. All the work is carried out in accordance with the permits received," Nord Stream 2 AG explained.

Nord Stream 2 AG noted that German services released relevant notices to inform mariners.

