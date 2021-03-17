UrduPoint.com
Russia's Akademik Cherskiy Ship To Start Laying Nord Stream 2 Pipe Off Denmark In March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 02:40 PM

Russia's Akademik Cherskiy Ship to Start Laying Nord Stream 2 Pipe Off Denmark in March

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Another Russian pipe-laying ship, the Akademik Cherskiy, will join Nord Stream 2 construction off the coast of Denmark in late March, the Danish Energy Agency told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The Fortuna pipelay crane vessel has been laying pipes of the Line B leg near the Danish shore. The Akademik Cherskiy will be laying pipes of Line A.

"The pipe-laying is scheduled to resume in late March and continue until the end of the third quarter," the state energy regulator said.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline will carry Russian natural gas to Germany across the Baltic Sea. It consists of two 1,230-kilometer (764 mile) long lines with a combined capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas a year. The project's operator estimated in January that only 148 kilometers (92 miles) were still to be completed.

