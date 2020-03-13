ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The Alexander Palace, the last and favorite residence of Russian Emperor Nicholas II Romanov, will have its private interiors reopened for public visits in June, Olga Taratynova, the director of the Tsarskoye Selo state museum, told Sputnik.

The palace used to be Romanov's major residence and also their imprisonment site following the two Russian Revolutions of 1917. Part of the Tsarskoye Selo ensemble of parks and palaces, it has been closed to public for over five years now due to repairs.

"Most likely, we will be able to complete the renovation of the first eight rooms by the summer. These rooms are the most interesting ones, where the royal family lived their private lives.

We are aiming to 'lift the veil' and start showing few premises to public in June" Taratynova said.

Online reservations, according to the Museum administration, will soon become the only option for private visitors to purchase tickets.

"We can't wait to show people the finished rooms, so we decided to start showing what is completed in a test mode by appointment only: no lines, no hype, no crowds. We will be selling electronic tickets for tours in small groups," Taratynova explained.

According to the director, due to a shortage in funding, the renovation was significantly delayed, but the palace's left wing can be expected to be completely ready by the end of the year.