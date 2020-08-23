UrduPoint.com
Russia's Alma-Antey To Deliver Modernized Kalibr Missiles, UAVs To Defense Ministry Soon

Sun 23rd August 2020 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Russia's Almaz-Antey arms manufacturer will deliver modernized Kalibr cruise missiles and new combat drones to the Defense Ministry in the near future, chairman of the board of directors of Almaz-Antey, Mikhail Fradkov said.

"At the moment, more than 200 such works are being carried out across the entire range of military products relevant to us. If we talk only about the work and results that are supposed to be transferred to the state customer in the near future, I would note some initiative developments related to the creation of domestic unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for military purposes, UAV detection systems, modernized Kalibr missiles," Fradkov told Russia's Defense magazine.

The Kalibr missiles were initially designed for the last-generation submarines but were later installed on other types of vessels. The weapon, with a range of 1,500 miles, was first used to attack land targets in Syria in October 2015 by warships deployed to the Caspian Sea.

