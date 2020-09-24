MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Russian arms manufacturer Almaz-Antey announced on Thursday that it had delivered another shipment of the S-400 air defense systems to the country's Defense Ministry.

This is already the third shipment made in 2020.

"In compliance with its obligations under the state defense order, Almaz-Antey has sent to the Russian Defense Ministry another regimental batch of the S-400 Triumf air defense missile system, ahead of schedule," Almaz-Antey said in a statement.