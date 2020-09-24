UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Almaz-Antey Delivers Another Batch Of S-400 To Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 11:50 AM

Russia's Almaz-Antey Delivers Another Batch of S-400 to Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Russian arms manufacturer Almaz-Antey announced on Thursday that it had delivered another shipment of the S-400 air defense systems to the country's Defense Ministry.

This is already the third shipment made in 2020.

"In compliance with its obligations under the state defense order, Almaz-Antey has sent to the Russian Defense Ministry another regimental batch of the S-400 Triumf air defense missile system, ahead of schedule," Almaz-Antey said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia 2020

Recent Stories

AJK President urges youth to shun prejudices

33 minutes ago

UAE highlights commitment of GCC countries to prom ..

1 hour ago

UAE resumes issuance of entry permits

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 24 September 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Shabab Al Ahli Dubai to Round 16 of AFC Champions ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.