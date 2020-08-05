(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Russia's Almaz-Antey arms manufacturer said Wednesday it had sent another shipment of S-400 air defense systems to the Defense Ministry.

"Almaz-Antey corporation has transferred the second shipment of S-400 Triumf missile defense systems to the Russian Defense Ministry," the company's press service said.