Russia's Almaz-Antey Delivers Another S-400 Batch To Defense Ministry

Wed 05th August 2020 | 01:30 PM

Russia's Almaz-Antey Delivers Another S-400 Batch to Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Russia's Almaz-Antey arms manufacturer said Wednesday it had sent another shipment of S-400 air defense systems to the Defense Ministry.

"Almaz-Antey corporation has transferred the second shipment of S-400 Triumf missile defense systems to the Russian Defense Ministry," the company's press service said.

