MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Russian arms manufacturer Almaz-Antey will for the first time showcase the prototypes for the Viking air defense missile system at DefExpo-2020 in India, the company said on Friday.

The defense exhibition will take place from February 5-8 in the city of Lucknow.

"The concern will for the first time showcase the prototypes of the parts of the Viking air defense missile system, including the prototype of guided missile 9M317ME," the statement said.

Other anti-aircraft missile systems, including the S-400 Triumph, S-300VM Antey-2500, Tor-M2E, Tor-M2K and others, will be presented in the form of prototypes, video materials, booklets and posters, the company said.

Almaz-Antey Deputy CEO Vyacheslav Dzirkaln will head the company's delegation at the exhibition. According to him, the concern plans to hold a series of meetings with members of India's state and business circles, as well as officials from other countries participating in the exhibition.