SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Alrosa, a Russian group of mining companies that set up business in Zimbabwe , has already done exploration work at a mining site close to Harare , Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa told Sputnik.

"With regard to the mining sector we already have Alrosa, it has already established an office in Harare, and they have already done exploration of diamonds in Harare and I'm aware they cited several sites in Zimbabwe where they are now applying to do the mining of diamonds in Harare," Mnangagwa said ahead of the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi.

The two-day forum will open on Wednesday. According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, 43 leaders of African countries will attend the event.

Alrosa, the world's biggest diamond mining company, created a joint venture with Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) earlier this year. Alrosa has a 70-percent majority stake, while ZCDC has a 30-percent stake. The venture aims to develop greenfield sites and sell raw diamonds on the world market.