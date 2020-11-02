UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Alrosa Sells Large Diamonds Worth $6.9Mln At October Auction In Belgium

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Russia's Alrosa Sells Large Diamonds Worth $6.9Mln at October Auction in Belgium

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Russia's diamond mining giant Alrosa has earned $6.9 million through the sale of more than 110 large, rough diamonds at auction in Belgium this past October, the company said in a press release on Monday.

"ALROSA announces the results of special size (over 10.8 carats) rough diamond auction held in Belgium this October. The company sold 112 rough diamonds with a total weight of 1,733 carats. The overall revenue amounted to $6.9 million," a press release read.

The Russian mining company's deputy CEO, Evgeny Agureev, said that the diamonds were purchased by a total of 28 companies, adding that Alrosa was working diligently to meet clients' needs despite the ongoing pandemic.

Alrosa suspended sales at auctions this past March due to the coronavirus disease pandemic, although these sales resumed in Belgium and Israel in May. The diamond mining giant also garnered $8.7 million at an auction in Dubai in October, the first such event held in the country since the onset of the pandemic.

The company sells rough diamonds greater than 10.8 carats in size exclusively at auction.

Related Topics

Israel Russia Dubai Company Sale Belgium March May October Event Weight Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Victoria I ..

3 minutes ago

DGCX registers strong interest in G6 currencies an ..

18 minutes ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 35 ..

31 minutes ago

EPA’s Manassah platform brings 9 Emirati publish ..

33 minutes ago

DFM International Investor Roadshow 2020 to take p ..

33 minutes ago

Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority r ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.