MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Russia's diamond mining giant Alrosa has earned $6.9 million through the sale of more than 110 large, rough diamonds at auction in Belgium this past October, the company said in a press release on Monday.

"ALROSA announces the results of special size (over 10.8 carats) rough diamond auction held in Belgium this October. The company sold 112 rough diamonds with a total weight of 1,733 carats. The overall revenue amounted to $6.9 million," a press release read.

The Russian mining company's deputy CEO, Evgeny Agureev, said that the diamonds were purchased by a total of 28 companies, adding that Alrosa was working diligently to meet clients' needs despite the ongoing pandemic.

Alrosa suspended sales at auctions this past March due to the coronavirus disease pandemic, although these sales resumed in Belgium and Israel in May. The diamond mining giant also garnered $8.7 million at an auction in Dubai in October, the first such event held in the country since the onset of the pandemic.

The company sells rough diamonds greater than 10.8 carats in size exclusively at auction.