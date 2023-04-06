Close
Russia's Alrosa Submarine Practices Torpedo Firing At Drills In Black Sea- Black Sea Fleet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Russia's Alrosa Submarine Practices Torpedo Firing at Drills in Black Sea- Black Sea Fleet

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Russia's modernized diesel-electric submarine Alrosa has practiced torpedo firing at underwater and surface targets during exercises in the Black Sea, the Black Sea Fleet said on Thursday.

"The crew of the diesel-electric submarine Alrosa of the Black Sea Fleet is practicing elements of the L-3 course task, which is an integral part of the program for preparing the submarine to perform tasks for its intended purpose," the fleet said in a statement.

During the drills at one of the sea ranges in the Black Sea, the crew performed "torpedo firing at underwater and surface targets," the statement added.

