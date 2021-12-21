(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The tests of the long-duration drone Altius-RU have been completed, the supply of reconnaissance and strike complexes Inokhodets and Forpost to the army has begun, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"The tests of the long-duration unmanned vehicle Altius-RU have been completed, supplies of reconnaissance and strike complexes Inokhodets and Forpost have begun," Shoigu said at an extended meeting of the Russian Ministry of Defense attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The minister also said that the Russian military is the global leader in terms of modernity but only occupies the ninth spot in terms of budget.