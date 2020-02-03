UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Aluminum Company Rusal Suspends Work In Guyana Amid Unrest - Statement

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 09:49 PM

Russia's Aluminum Company Rusal Suspends Work in Guyana Amid Unrest - Statement

Russia's aluminum company Rusal announced on Monday it suspended work in Guyana over continuing unrest in the South American country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Russia's aluminum company Rusal announced on Monday it suspended work in Guyana over continuing unrest in the South American country.

"As a result of serious illegitimate actions that have gone beyond the control of government and enforcement agencies, including arson of the electricity pylon basement and other corporate property, and blocking of the river, RUSAL considers it prudent to suspend and mothball operations of Bauxite Company of Guyana (BCGI).

Written notices of termination have been sent to 326 employees," Rusal said in a statement.

All expatriate employees have been relocated, the Russian company added.

Rusal expressed the belief that the BCGI work suspension would not affect the overall performance, since Guyana's bauxites would be "substituted with raw material from other mines."

Related Topics

Electricity Russia Company Guyana From Government

Recent Stories

Total production of Abu Dhabi&#039;s economic acti ..

5 minutes ago

Total production of Abu Dhabi&#039;s economic acti ..

5 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to cultivate 14 million mangrove seedlin ..

35 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to cultivate 14 million mangrove seedlin ..

35 minutes ago

DAE signs new US$300 million financing facility wi ..

35 minutes ago

DAE signs new US$300 million financing facility wi ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.