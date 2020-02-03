Russia's aluminum company Rusal announced on Monday it suspended work in Guyana over continuing unrest in the South American country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Russia's aluminum company Rusal announced on Monday it suspended work in Guyana over continuing unrest in the South American country.

"As a result of serious illegitimate actions that have gone beyond the control of government and enforcement agencies, including arson of the electricity pylon basement and other corporate property, and blocking of the river, RUSAL considers it prudent to suspend and mothball operations of Bauxite Company of Guyana (BCGI).

Written notices of termination have been sent to 326 employees," Rusal said in a statement.

All expatriate employees have been relocated, the Russian company added.

Rusal expressed the belief that the BCGI work suspension would not affect the overall performance, since Guyana's bauxites would be "substituted with raw material from other mines."