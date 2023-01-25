UrduPoint.com

Russia's Ambassador Antonov Says US Abrams Tanks Delivered To Ukraine Will Be Destroyed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Russia's Ambassador Antonov Says US Abrams Tanks Delivered to Ukraine Will Be Destroyed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday, following reports on the supply of Abrams tanks to Ukraine by Washington, that the delivery will become another "blatant provocation" against Russia and warned that the Russian military would destroy the equipment.

US media reported earlier on Tuesday that US President Joe Biden is set to announce the delivery of 30-50 Abrams tanks to Ukraine on Wednesday.

"If a decision to transfer to Kiev M1 Abrams is made, American tanks without any doubt will be destroyed as all other samples of NATO military equipment... If the United States decides to supply tanks, it will be impossible to justify such step using arguments about 'defensive weapons.' This would be another blatant provocation against the Russian Federation. No one should have illusions about who is real aggressor in the current conflict," Antonov said, as quoted by the embassy on Telegram.

The ambassador added that the US "is deliberately trying to inflict strategic defeat" on Russia and "gives 'green light' to use of American assistance for attacks on the Crimea.

" Antonov said that "a growing number of officials and experts in America admit: it is all about U.S. 'proxy-war' with our country," adding that "the Americans are constantly raising the 'bar' of military assistance to their puppet government," which is especially clear when the Russian military "gain new victories and confidently liberate the territory of Russia from the Nazi threat."

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Luhansk Donetsk Kiev United States February April Media All From Government

Recent Stories

4.1 million stayed in Abu Dhabi hotels, generating ..

4.1 million stayed in Abu Dhabi hotels, generating AED5.4 billion in revenues in ..

6 hours ago
 French Railway Workers Schedule Strikes for Februa ..

French Railway Workers Schedule Strikes for February 7-8 Over Pension Reform - R ..

8 hours ago
 Shiffrin claims historic 83rd World Cup ski win

Shiffrin claims historic 83rd World Cup ski win

8 hours ago
 'Police School of Investigation' established to ca ..

'Police School of Investigation' established to capacitate AJK officers in holdi ..

8 hours ago
 UN human trafficking report attributes crises for ..

UN human trafficking report attributes crises for hindering victim identificatio ..

8 hours ago
 Govt's top priority to uplift under privileged seg ..

Govt's top priority to uplift under privileged segments: Pakistan Muslim League ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.