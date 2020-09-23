UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Ambassador In Caracas Condemns US Sanctions On Maduro For Cooperation With Iran

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:10 AM

Russia's Ambassador in Caracas Condemns US Sanctions on Maduro for Cooperation With Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020)   Washington's sanctions against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, imposed over his cooperation with Iran, are just another example of sharp pressure on Caracas, which runs counter to international law, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The United States announced the sanctions on Maduro on Monday, accusing the Venezuelan leader of working with "corrupt officials in Tehran" to "flout the UN arms embargo."

"Maybe Washington has just got bogged down in its own acts of reprisals, as it goes through crisis of the genre? Anyway, this is obviously another example of brutal pressure on Caracas, which contradicts international law," Melik-Bagdasarov said.

The ambassador slammed the US for putting forward "groundless accusations," stressing that the unilateral sanctions against an independent country, "imposed under the pretext of its cooperation with another independent country," should be substantiated: Washington should explain which regulation of the international law or which resolution of the United Nations Security Council it accuses Caracas of violating.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Iran Russia Washington Tehran Caracas United States Venezuela

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Global coalition for COVID-19 immunisat ..

11 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 23 September 202 ..

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives Rashid bin Humaid Al Nu ..

9 hours ago

Global practices with highest international standa ..

10 hours ago

Bahrain, Israel leaders in post-accord telephone t ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.