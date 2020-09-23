MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Washington's sanctions against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, imposed over his cooperation with Iran, are just another example of sharp pressure on Caracas, which runs counter to international law, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The United States announced the sanctions on Maduro on Monday, accusing the Venezuelan leader of working with "corrupt officials in Tehran" to "flout the UN arms embargo."

"Maybe Washington has just got bogged down in its own acts of reprisals, as it goes through crisis of the genre? Anyway, this is obviously another example of brutal pressure on Caracas, which contradicts international law," Melik-Bagdasarov said.

The ambassador slammed the US for putting forward "groundless accusations," stressing that the unilateral sanctions against an independent country, "imposed under the pretext of its cooperation with another independent country," should be substantiated: Washington should explain which regulation of the international law or which resolution of the United Nations Security Council it accuses Caracas of violating.