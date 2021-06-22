UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Ambassador Met China's Counterpart On First Day In US

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 03:20 AM

Russia's Ambassador Met China's Counterpart on First Day in US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov met with his Chinese counterpart Cui Tiankai on the first day in office after a lengthy and politically charged absence for consultations in his home country, the Embassy said in a statement.

"On June 21, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the United States Anatoly Antonov held a friendly meeting with the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the United States Cui Tiankai on the occasion of the latter's final departure from the United States," the Embassy said via Facebook.

Antonov briefed him on last week's Geneva summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden. Both top diplomats underscored the importance of developing the strategic partnership between Russia and China as well as maintaining friendly relations between their embassies in Washington, DC, the statement said.

On Sunday, Antonov came back to the US after three months of consultations in Russia. His American counterpart John Sullivan is expected to travel to Moscow later this week following an agreement reached by Putin and Biden to return ambassadors in both capitals.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Washington Facebook Vladimir Putin Geneva United States June Sunday From Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Sarwar proposes reserved seats for overseas Pakist ..

3 hours ago

Belarus opposition head hails 'powerful' joint san ..

3 hours ago

Algerian Chief of Staff Heads to Moscow for Securi ..

3 hours ago

UN Peace Operations Chief to Travel to Moscow for ..

3 hours ago

Aleem Khan appreciates PM Imran Khan's realistic s ..

3 hours ago

3 killed , 5 injured over coal mine dispute at Dar ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.