WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov met with his Chinese counterpart Cui Tiankai on the first day in office after a lengthy and politically charged absence for consultations in his home country, the Embassy said in a statement.

"On June 21, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the United States Anatoly Antonov held a friendly meeting with the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the United States Cui Tiankai on the occasion of the latter's final departure from the United States," the Embassy said via Facebook.

Antonov briefed him on last week's Geneva summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden. Both top diplomats underscored the importance of developing the strategic partnership between Russia and China as well as maintaining friendly relations between their embassies in Washington, DC, the statement said.

On Sunday, Antonov came back to the US after three months of consultations in Russia. His American counterpart John Sullivan is expected to travel to Moscow later this week following an agreement reached by Putin and Biden to return ambassadors in both capitals.