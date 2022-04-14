UrduPoint.com

Russia's Ambassador Refutes Reports Moscow Allegedly Asked North Korea To Deliver Arms

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2022 | 03:49 PM

Russia's Ambassador Refutes Reports Moscow Allegedly Asked North Korea to Deliver Arms

Russian Ambassador to North Korea Aleksandr Matsegora on Thursday refuted reports about Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu allegedly visiting North Korea to ask for delivery of missile equipment and armaments to Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Russian Ambassador to North Korea Aleksandr Matsegora on Thursday refuted reports about Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu allegedly visiting North Korea to ask for delivery of missile equipment and armaments to Moscow.

The Russian embassy in North Korea said on Telegram that reporter Soram Cheon from Radio Free Asia reached the embassy via email on April 11 asking to comment on the information distributed by Ukrainian broadcaster TSN about Shoigu's visit and Russia's request for deliveries of armaments amid its military operation in Ukraine.

"Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has never visited North Korea, there has not been a single Russian delegation to Pyongyang in the past two years. Throughout the history of our relations, Russia has never asked the North Korean side to deliver missiles or any other military hardware or equipment," Matsegora wrote on embassy's Telegram channel.

The ambassador called the suggestion of Russia asking North Korea or any other country to deliver arms "ridiculous" as there was, and is no need for that.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Pyongyang North Korea April From Asia

Recent Stories

Kremlin on Nuclear Arms in Baltic: Borders' Build- ..

Kremlin on Nuclear Arms in Baltic: Borders' Build-Up to Be Reviewed at Meeting W ..

15 seconds ago
 Gang of robbers busted; snatched bikes, mobile pho ..

Gang of robbers busted; snatched bikes, mobile phone and cash recovered

16 seconds ago
 U.S. crude oil production unchanged last week: EIA ..

U.S. crude oil production unchanged last week: EIA

20 seconds ago
 Tunisia offers 2nd COVID-19 booster shot for 65-ye ..

Tunisia offers 2nd COVID-19 booster shot for 65-year-olds plus

5 minutes ago
 Admin took measures against profiteering & hoardin ..

Admin took measures against profiteering & hoarding : DC Sukkur

5 minutes ago
 Shanghai reports 2,573 new local confirmed COVID-1 ..

Shanghai reports 2,573 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 25,146 asymptomatic c ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.