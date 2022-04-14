Russian Ambassador to North Korea Aleksandr Matsegora on Thursday refuted reports about Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu allegedly visiting North Korea to ask for delivery of missile equipment and armaments to Moscow

The Russian embassy in North Korea said on Telegram that reporter Soram Cheon from Radio Free Asia reached the embassy via email on April 11 asking to comment on the information distributed by Ukrainian broadcaster TSN about Shoigu's visit and Russia's request for deliveries of armaments amid its military operation in Ukraine.

"Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has never visited North Korea, there has not been a single Russian delegation to Pyongyang in the past two years. Throughout the history of our relations, Russia has never asked the North Korean side to deliver missiles or any other military hardware or equipment," Matsegora wrote on embassy's Telegram channel.

The ambassador called the suggestion of Russia asking North Korea or any other country to deliver arms "ridiculous" as there was, and is no need for that.