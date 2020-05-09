(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev said on Friday that he would attend the WWII Victory Day parade in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on May 9, while Head of the EU Delegation Dirk Schuebel said that he had been instructed by the European External Action Service (EEAS) to refrain from attending

The Victory Day parade will be held in Minsk on Saturday in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

"I will attend the parade. I was invited [by the Belarusian authorities], I am grateful, and I will certainly be there," Mezentsev told journalists.

According to the Russian diplomat, who described the invitation as "a great honor," all accredited foreign ambassadors were invited to attend the parade by Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko.

The press service of the EU Delegation in Minsk told RIA Novosti that Schuebel would not be able to attend as per the EEAS instructions and recommendations of the World Health Organizations to avoid mass public gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the press service, the overwhelming majority of ambassadors of the EU member states have received similar instructions from their governments and are instead going to visit one of the WWII memorials in Minsk or its vicinity on their own.

Belarus is holding Victory Day parades annually and decided not to break the tradition this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite called upon by WHO to reinforce social distancing measures in the country, Lukashenko has insisted on that the parade is unlikely to harm people's health and claimed that thousands of fellow Belarusian citizens want it to take place.