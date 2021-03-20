Russia's Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov left on Saturday the embassy building in Washington, DC, setting off to Moscow for consultations on ways to mend battered relations between the two countries

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) Russia's Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov left on Saturday the embassy building in Washington, DC, setting off to Moscow for consultations on ways to mend battered relations between the two countries.

His black Mercedes exited of the compound. The ambassador rolled down the window of the car and waved to reporters, who awaited him at the gate.

When asked about his mood, he gave a thumbs up.

Antonov is first heading to New York to board a plane to Moscow.