UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Ambassador Sets Off From Washington To Moscow For Consultations On Ties With US

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 11:01 PM

Russia's Ambassador Sets Off from Washington to Moscow for Consultations on Ties with US

Russia's Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov left on Saturday the embassy building in Washington, DC, setting off to Moscow for consultations on ways to mend battered relations between the two countries

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) Russia's Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov left on Saturday the embassy building in Washington, DC, setting off to Moscow for consultations on ways to mend battered relations between the two countries.

His black Mercedes exited of the compound. The ambassador rolled down the window of the car and waved to reporters, who awaited him at the gate.

When asked about his mood, he gave a thumbs up.

Antonov is first heading to New York to board a plane to Moscow.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Car Mercedes New York United States

Recent Stories

VWA stage protest against removal of central Chair ..

1 minute ago

Russian Navy Tracking Destroyer USS Thomas Hudner ..

1 minute ago

Govt to overcome on inflation with its wisdom, pru ..

1 minute ago

False alarm sends Mexicans into street hours after ..

1 minute ago

One coronavirus patient dies in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago

Sixth edition of Hyderabad Literature Festival sta ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.