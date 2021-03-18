UrduPoint.com
Russia's Ambassador To US Was Invited To Moscow For Revision Of Bilateral Ties - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 03:20 PM

Russia's Ambassador to US Was Invited to Moscow for Revision of Bilateral Ties - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov was invited to Moscow for consultations and revision of the bilateral relations with Washington, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The Russian embassy announced that Antonov would fly to Russia on March 20 to discuss ways to mend ties.

"The ambassador was invited to Russia for consultations, for revision of the Russian-US relations," Peskov told reporters.

Russia will analyze its approach to the bilateral relations, the Kremlin added.

"Our approach will be analyzed, including through consultations with our ambassador who was invited to Moscow," Peskov said, asked about the future cooperation.

