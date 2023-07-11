Open Menu

Russia's Ammunition Production Increases Over 10 Time In 2023 - Shoigu

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2023 | 10:17 PM

The production of ammunition in Russia doubled in 2022, and increased more than 10 times in 2023, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The production of ammunition in Russia doubled in 2022, and increased more than 10 times in 2023, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"In 2023, due to the expansion of production capacities...

in 2023 we have increased the number of ammunition produced by our industry by more than 10 times compared to the beginning of last year," Shoigu said.

The number of weapons and equipment purchased under the state defense order has increased by 1.8 times since March 2022, and by more than 5 times in 2023, the minister added.

