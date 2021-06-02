UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Amur Ship Detained In Japan As Part Of Civil Administrative Probe- Russian Consul

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 04:24 PM

Russia's Amur Ship Detained in Japan as Part of Civil Administrative Probe- Russian Consul

Russia's Amur merchant ship was detained in Japan under civil proceedings over an administrative violation, Russia's consul general in Sapporo, Sergey Marin, told Sputnik on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Russia's Amur merchant ship was detained in Japan under civil proceedings over an administrative violation, Russia's consul general in Sapporo, Sergey Marin, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Kyodo news agency reported that the district court of Japan's Asahikawa demanded that Amur be detained as a guarantee for compensation for its recent collision with a Japanese fishing vessel.

"Russia's Amur ship was detained in Japan in a civil court case for an administrative violation. The pressure on the captain and the third assistant comes from those involved in the investigation of the death of three people," Marin explained.

The Amur vessel with 23 people on board and the Japanese fishing boat carrying five people collided early on May 26 off Hokkaido. The people from the Japanese ship were rescued by the Amur crew, but three of them were unconscious. Later, they were confirmed dead.

Related Topics

Dead Russia Asahikawa Sapporo Japan May From Court

Recent Stories

Increased revenue, economic development welcomed: ..

7 minutes ago

473 died in various incidents in district during l ..

2 minutes ago

Survey Shows 60% of Germans Ready to Get Sputnik V ..

2 minutes ago

Rs 39,000 fine imposed on profiteers

2 minutes ago

AIOU BA examinations starts from June 5

2 minutes ago

MoHRE to enforce midday work ban decision from Jun ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.