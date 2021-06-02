Russia's Amur merchant ship was detained in Japan under civil proceedings over an administrative violation, Russia's consul general in Sapporo, Sergey Marin, told Sputnik on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, Kyodo news agency reported that the district court of Japan's Asahikawa demanded that Amur be detained as a guarantee for compensation for its recent collision with a Japanese fishing vessel.

"Russia's Amur ship was detained in Japan in a civil court case for an administrative violation. The pressure on the captain and the third assistant comes from those involved in the investigation of the death of three people," Marin explained.

The Amur vessel with 23 people on board and the Japanese fishing boat carrying five people collided early on May 26 off Hokkaido. The people from the Japanese ship were rescued by the Amur crew, but three of them were unconscious. Later, they were confirmed dead.