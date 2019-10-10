Russia's An-12 military transport aircraft has made an emergency landing in Koltsovo Airport in the city of Yekaterinburg, leaving no casualties, a representative of the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Russia's An-12 military transport aircraft has made an emergency landing in Koltsovo Airport in the city of Yekaterinburg, leaving no casualties, a representative of the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.

"At 11.

19 a.m. local time [06:19 GMT] we have received a message about the emergency landing of the An-12 military transport aircraft in Koltsovo Airport," the representative said, adding that no one had been injured in the incident.

Investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway.