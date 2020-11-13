UrduPoint.com
Russia's An-124 Makes Emergency Landing In Siberia, No One Injured - Air Transport Agency

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 12:28 PM

Russia's An-124 heavy transport aircraft made an emergency landing in Novosibirsk on Friday right after departing for Vienna due to an engine malfunction, no one was injured in the incident, a spokeswoman for the Federal Air Transport Agency said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Russia's An-124 heavy transport aircraft made an emergency landing in Novosibirsk on Friday right after departing for Vienna due to an engine malfunction, no one was injured in the incident, a spokeswoman for the Federal Air Transport Agency said.

"An An-124 aircraft of the Volga-Dnepr aviation company made an emergency landing after starting a Novosibirsk-Vienna flight. The crew decided to return to the departure airport due to malfunction of the second engine," the spokeswoman told reporters.

The airport is now closed, the spokeswoman added. According to her, no one was injured in the incident.

A special commission, which includes Federal Air Transport Agency representatives, is already working on the site.

