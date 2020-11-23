MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The second test-launch of Russia's Angara heavy rocket at Plesetsk cosmodrome in the northwest of the country may take place on December 4 or December 5, three sources from the Russian space industry told Sputnik on Monday.

The launch was initially scheduled for November 29 and then delayed for technical reasons.

"The launch is tentatively scheduled for December 4 or December 5," one of the sources said, while two others confirmed the dates.