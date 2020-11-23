UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Angara Heavy Launch Vehicle May Take Off December 4 Or December 5 - Sources

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Russia's Angara Heavy Launch Vehicle May Take Off December 4 Or December 5 - Sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The second test-launch of Russia's Angara heavy rocket at Plesetsk cosmodrome in the northwest of the country may take place on December 4 or December 5, three sources from the Russian space industry told Sputnik on Monday.

The launch was initially scheduled for November 29 and then delayed for technical reasons.

"The launch is tentatively scheduled for December 4 or December 5," one of the sources said, while two others confirmed the dates.

Related Topics

Russia May November December From Industry

Recent Stories

ADDED launches ‘TAHAQAQ’ verification service ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority lays foundation ston ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree organising SLC

41 minutes ago

DHA launches 9th edition of &#039;My Blood, for My ..

41 minutes ago

Russia reports 25,173 new coronavirus cases

41 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi launches ‘Register of Cultural Org ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.