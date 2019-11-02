UrduPoint.com
Russia's Angara Heavy-Lift Launch Vehicle To Replace Proton Rockets In 2024 - Roscosmos

Russia's Angara Heavy-Lift Launch Vehicle to Replace Proton Rockets in 2024 - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Russia will completely replace Proton heavy-class carrier rockets with the environmentally friendly Angara heavy-lift launch vehicles in five years, Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos' press service told Sputnik.

"The management of Roscosmos considers launching the production of universal Angara rocket modules at the Omsk production site a priority for the corporation. In 2024, Angara should completely replace the Protons [rockets]. At present, the resumption of this promising rocket's flight tests is being prepared," the press service said.

More Stories From World

