Russia's Anna Shcherbakova Wins Women's Gold At 2021 World Figure Skating Championships

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 02:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) Russia's Anna Shcherbakova has won the women gold at the 2021 World Figure Skating Championships with 233.17 points, while the silver and the bronze medals have been won also by Russian athletes.

Elizaveta Tuktamysheva came second with 220.46 points and Alexandra Trusova third with 217.20 points.

The championships is held in the Swedish capital of Stockholm.

More Stories From World

