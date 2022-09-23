UrduPoint.com

Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment To Help Ukraine - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment to Help Ukraine - Pentagon

Recent announcements coming from Russia do not impact the US commitment to work with allies to help Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Recent announcements coming from Russia do not impact the US commitment to work with allies to help Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"In terms of the statements or the announcements coming out of Russia, it does not affect the (US Defense) Department's commitment to continue working closely with our international partners and our allies on providing Ukraine with this (military) support that it needs in their fight to defend their country," Ryder said during a press briefing.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order calling up 300,000 reservists to support Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. In response to Putin's address, European countries have pledged to continue to support Ukraine, with some of them vowing to increase their military assistance for Kiev.

