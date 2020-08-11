MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Russia's Ansat multipurpose twin-engine helicopter has successfully landed on the roof of a skyscraper during its first test flight in Mexico, Craft Avia Center ” Ansat service center and distributor in Mexico ” told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We are happy to inform you that Ansat has successfully conducted several test flights in Mexico. The helicopter landed successfully on a landing site atop a skyscraper in Guadalajara. Apart from that, another test flight was conducted in the mountains, and the helicopter successfully landed on the height of 2,800 meters [1.

73 miles]," Craft Avia Center Director Jose de Vicente said, as quoted by his press service.

Craft Avia Center has previously told Sputnik it plans to deliver to Mexico 13 Ansat helicopter for the company and its clients and 27 more helicopters for the national aerial emergency program. Ansat certification in Mexico is due to be completed by the end of the year.

De Vicente told Sputnik in April that the coronavirus pandemic had not affected the delivery of the first Ansat aircraft to Mexico, since sanitary restrictions did not cover helicopter transport.