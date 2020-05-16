Russia's Ansat helicopters will be able to transport COVID-19 patients in pod-like isolation units, the Russian Helicopters company, a part of the state Rostec corporation, said on Friday in a press release

"Russian Helicopters holding company (part of Rostec State Corporation) obtained approval from the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) for installing isolation units in Ansat multipurpose helicopters to transport patients with COVID-19," the press release said.

According to the company, 30 Ansat helicopters have already been supplied to Russian regions for air medical services amid the ongoing pandemic.

The Ansat, a multipurpose light twin-engine turbine helicopter, can be used to carry cargo and passengers, as well as for surveillance, search and rescue missions, and medical evacuations.

Russia has so far confirmed 262,843 COVID-19 cases and 2,418 coronavirus-related fatalities.