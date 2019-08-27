MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) is conducting negotiations with Kazakh and Belarusian partners about creating low-cost airlines in these countries for increasing global competition in the low-cost air travel segment, FAS Head Igor Artemiev said in an interview with Sputnik.

"It is very much important to develop the low-cost airlines system. We have asked our Kazakh and Belarusian friends to think about creating their carriers of this class, which could become competitors for our low-cost airlines.

We want to develop this, but decisions are being made slowly. They haven't understood yet that this is a very profitable and good business, and very much important for the people in social terms. But we are convincing them," Artemiev said.

He added that it would be fine to bring the total number of Russian low-cost airlines to five or six and to have at least one low-cost airline in each country of the Eurasian Customs Union.