UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Antimonopoly Body Negotiates With Belarus, Kazakhstan Low-Cost Airlines Creation

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 11:00 AM

Russia's Antimonopoly Body Negotiates With Belarus, Kazakhstan Low-Cost Airlines Creation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) is conducting negotiations with Kazakh and Belarusian partners about creating low-cost airlines in these countries for increasing global competition in the low-cost air travel segment, FAS Head Igor Artemiev said in an interview with Sputnik.

"It is very much important to develop the low-cost airlines system. We have asked our Kazakh and Belarusian friends to think about creating their carriers of this class, which could become competitors for our low-cost airlines.

We want to develop this, but decisions are being made slowly. They haven't understood yet that this is a very profitable and good business, and very much important for the people in social terms. But we are convincing them," Artemiev said.

He added that it would be fine to bring the total number of Russian low-cost airlines to five or six and to have at least one low-cost airline in each country of the Eurasian Customs Union.

Related Topics

Business Russia Fine

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador to UK starts cycling tour

46 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 27, 2019 in Pakistan

46 minutes ago

Stocks skittish as markets track Trump tweets

11 hours ago

Third seed Pliskova battles into US Open second ro ..

11 hours ago

US star Lloyd believes women could thrive in NFL

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.