Russia's Antiterrorism Committee Says Five Bandits Eliminated In Chechen Republic

Wed 20th January 2021 | 05:14 PM

Russia's Antiterrorism Committee Says Five Bandits Eliminated in Chechen Republic

The Russian National Antiterrorism Committee said on Wednesday that five bandits were eliminated in a special operation in Russia's Chechen Republic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The Russian National Antiterrorism Committee said on Wednesday that five bandits were eliminated in a special operation in Russia's Chechen Republic.

Earlier in the day, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said that six bandits were killed, which marked "end of underground criminals groups.

"

"Five bandits were eliminated in a special operation in Chechnya. Criminal boss Byutukayev, who was involved in organization of the 2011 terror attack in [Moscow's] Domodedovo airport and other terrorist crimes, is among those neutralized," the committee said in a statement.

